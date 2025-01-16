TSU's director of bands removed from position effective immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Band Director of the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands has been removed from his position, Tennessee State University

announced on Thursday.

According to Interim President Dwayne Tucker, the decision "concerns outstanding travel requisitions and advances and related lack of compliance with TSU policies and procedures." Dr. Reginald McDonald has been removed, effectively immediately.

Tucker released the following statement on the matter.

“When I took on the Interim President role in December, I immediately began working with the Board of Trustees’ Audit Committee to ensure the sustainable future that our alma mater and the broader TSU community expect and deserve.

As a result of this internal audit, I have had to remove Dr. Reginald McDonald from the position of Band Director of the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands, effective immediately. This decision concerns outstanding travel requisitions and advances and related lack of compliance with TSU policies and procedures. Dr. McDonald will be on administrative leave with full pay while we continue this investigation.

As this is an ongoing personnel matter, I will not be able to comment further about it at this time. What I can say is that this difficult decision, and any that come here forward, have at their core a shared commitment to ensuring a bright and stable future for Tennessee State University.”

