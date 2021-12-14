Tubas transform downtown Nashville with Christmas sounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A choir of more than 100 tubas organized to bring Christmas music to Nashville.

The performance happened Tuesday at First Baptist Church in downtown, where the audience sang along with the tubas.

"We are here to see one of the best events in Nashville," one patron said. "Just like the gentlemen playing right now, they have a history. Everything here has a history. That makes it really nice. Being played by the tuba is quite a difference."

Performers ranged in age from junior high school through retirement and came from a 100-mile radius of Nashville for this annual event.

The Nashville concert is one of more that 200 productions being given for free through the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan this year.

These concerts have happened each year since 1974, when the first ones were sponsored by professor Harvey Phillips in Bloomington, Indiana, and at New York's Rockefeller Center Plaza by the Christmas tree. The New York concert is still one of the largest and most popular ones, attracting more than 500 players.