Tuesday Marks 15 Years Since Hendersonville Woman's Disappearance

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Tuesday marked 15 years since a Sumner County woman disappeared from her home.

Police said Salena Harris Tackett was last seen at her home on Secretariat Place in Hendersonville.

At the time of her disappearance she was 25-years-old.

Investigators said there has been an arrest in her disappearance, but her body has never been located.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.