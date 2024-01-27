Tuesday night, woman was kidnapped, forced to drive her car to several ATMs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials say on Tuesday night, a 40-year-old woman was leaving SoHo House when she was approached by two people armed with hand guns.

Officials describe them as black men in their 20s who were wearing all black clothing and masks when they walked her to her SUV on the intersection of Brown Street and Humphreys Street. They all three got into her car and the two suspects demanded her phone, officials say.

Her phone had her wallet on its back — the two people used her GPS and made her drive to banks in the area for money.

Officials say she told the suspects that she only had credit cards and never tried to get cash out of the ATM with them before, but they still forced her to make an attempt from a Regions ATM at 2511 Nolensville Pike. When it was unsuccessful, they made her drive to Fifth Third Bank at 1715 West End Avenue, but did not get money there either.

After one more unsuccessful attempt at a bank without an ATM, they had her get in touch with a friend to ask for money.

Before meeting the friend, the suspects made her drive back to SoHo House and one of them got into a dark colored Sedan and followed her and the other suspect to the meeting location — West End Ave. This was quickly foiled when suspects saw police there, they told her to drive off and the one who was in the car with her made her stop a short time later and got out of her car.

Alone in her car, she then returned to the designated meeting location on West End Avenue where officers were on scene. She had her wallet and phone stolen, but she is okay.

The Violent Crimes Division is investigations this robbery and kidnapping — and detectives are currently working to locate and get the surveillance video involved.

Anyone who has information about the robbery/kidnapping is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, where you can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.