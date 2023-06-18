Tullahoma man arrested after 2-year-old dies in his care

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tullahoma man was arrested Friday after a 2-year-old died in his care and another child was found injured.

Elic Smith, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

Tullahoma police officers were called to a home around 11:41 a.m. Friday for a 2-year-old child who was not breathing. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment where they were eventually pronounced dead.

A second child in the home was found injured and also taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured child is in stable condition, according to Tullahoma police.

Tullahoma police and the Coffee County District Attorney's Office are investigating this death.

Smith was arrested and is in custody at the Coffee County Jail.