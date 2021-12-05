Tullahoma Wildcats are state football champions

TULLAHOMA, Tenn (WTVF) — Tennessee has new state football champ﻿s.

The Tullahoma Wildcats beating the Elizabethton Cyclones 21 to 14 to claim the TSSAA Class 4A title at BlueCross Bowl on Saturday at Finley Stadium.

It was a win 100 years in the making.

The first football team for the school was created in 1922.

"The streets are lined, we get here to school and people are waiting on the buses to pull up and that’s when we realized how big an impact it is to a whole community like Tullahoma," said Coach John Olive.

Wildcat fans took to the streets to welcome the players and coaches back home and to congratulate them on a successful season.

They even had an escort from first responders when they drove into town.

Olive has been coaching the team for 29 seasons, he says he couldn’t be more proud of this team.

"My hats off to our football players," said Olive. "You asked about the secret, it is they didn’t care who got the credit and every ball game somebody different was making a big play for us."

The Wildcats finish with a perfect 15-0 record.

