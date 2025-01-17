Tuning into fitness: Keeping Nashville's musicians healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music is a huge part of what makes Nashville, Nashville.

That includes the musicians behind the music we love.

Many times they're working late, long hours and lugging heavy equipment long distances.

I spoke with a trainer who's making it his mission to make sure there's always an "encore."

On Nashville’s Broadway, music drips from doorways and honky tonks.

One musician and drummer, Carlos Guevara told us he loves that in Nashville you can get a gig at 10 a.m.

“If you want to get paid playing music, you need to play country music,” said Guevara.

The musicians here and their talent and skill with an instrument make it sound so easy, so effortless.

“I only carry one ride, two crashes and a high hat,” said drummer Kelly Bamberger. “I do run every day. I try to by the grace of God, so I can load the equipment and so I can be limber to play.”

Another musician told us he tries to stay in shape so he can play two or three gigs a day.

Making it to those multiple gigs to support an hours-long set requires some real physicality and muscle.

“The heaviest part is the cymbals,” said Bamberger. “Everyone who plays drums has a drum cart.”

“I’m a keyboard player so I use very different muscles than a drummer, guitar, bass player,” said another musician.

Ask any musician, they always warm up on their instrument before playing.

“Warm up on scales and stuff that’s enough of a workout.”

But there's another instrument that sometimes falls to the second chair.

Combining his two loves, Daniel Matthews' passion is keeping Nashville's musicians healthy.

“Musicians themselves don’t really consider themselves athletes, but in a lot of ways, they are — doing the same patterns to a lot of repetitive movements. That’s what affects a lot of musicians. They don’t think about repetitive stress injuries,” said Daniel Matthews.

“If I’m using my dominant hand, it’s like, 'Here and I have my arm a little elevated,'” said Danielle Hines demonstrating how she holds a microphone when she sings.

Matthews curates stretches and moves to help keep Danielle singing and playing piano. She said music and movement at this stage of life is more meaningful.

“If music is what you love, be able to continue to do that,” said Hines. “I do know family members who can’t pick up a guitar anymore or can’t swim anymore because of the issues they have with their shoulders and back and hands. It makes a difference.”

So while more planks and pushups may not be the set Danielle loves to finish, it's the set that will keep the other sets going.

“Being fit with your whole body it goes to your mind and then it goes to your soul too so it’s a whole spiritual thing you know.”

Matthews believes working out with a professional who can curate a strength training or stretching routine can help more than a self-guided workout.

Do you have questions? Email amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.

