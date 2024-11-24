Turkey giveaway brings Madison community together

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some, they don’t have a family and food to sit down with at the Thanksgiving table.

A food truck with roots in Madison, Tennessee wanting to give back turned a parking lot into a community table.

“This is where I grew up at it’s really big to me that I’m doing it here today,” said Billy McKenzie.

He rolled up the back of a U-Haul revealing hundreds of turkeys to giveaway to his neighbors and community members, plates full of food with all the fixings, and plenty of music and fun in the spirit of the holiday.

“Everything is delicious,” said Deborah Flint.

“This is my fifth annual turkey drive. This is something we like to do for the community. I know how it can be hard in a time of need,” said McKenzie.

His food truck, Rollin' with Jelly is a team effort. They employ convicted felons as a second-chance haven and pay homage to an artist they admire. McKenzie says his business partner, Jerry Gift just came off tour with Jelly Roll himself.

“When I got out of prison, I went to (McKenzie) and a couple of other guys here and we made it happen,” said Gift.

It gives them joy to give back to so many but McKenzie says his past looks different.

“I come from poverty I made it out of poverty. I’m blessed now, and I want to be able to get the blessing back to other people,” said McKenzie.

“I lost my mom, my dad, and my brother all in one year so I’m the only one left in my family…it’s a blessing today and it’s a blessing to have this,” said neighbor, Lee Reason.

Dozens gathered in the modest parking lot, some looking forward to the turkey giveaway, others were happy to have company over a meal.

“I don’t know the people but today they’re all my family,” said Flint.

Speaking reason to the season with food, love, and community.

McKenzie had an estimated 300 frozen turkeys to give away to the community. He plans to bring back the event next year.

