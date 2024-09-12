Turn Around, Don't Drown: What to do before, during and after flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into possible severe weather, it's important to remember that with these storms, comes the risk of flooding.

You should never underestimate the force or power of water. It's very easy for you or your vehicle to get swept up in a storm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

The next highest? People walking into or near flooded waters.

Many of these drownings are preventable and it's important to know what to do before, during and after flooding.

Before

Flash flooding can happen in minutes and sometimes, it can happen without any sign of rain.

The best thing you can do to prepare is make sure you have an emergency kit on hand, know your risk and know when to leave.

Pay attention to weather reports. Whether it's via radio, national or local news, know the latest forecast.

During

When storms are in full force, it's important to stay informed.



Avoid flood waters at all costs and evacuate immediately when water starts to rise.

If you live in a flood prone area, get to higher ground immediately

Do not walk or drive through flood waters

Again...do NOT walk or drive through flood waters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped, moved to the highest point and call 911.

Your vehicle can be swept away in seconds

12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

After

AVOID FLOOD WATERS

Even if the water is no longer rushing, you do not know what is in that water. Standing water hides chemicals and toxins, sharp objects could be in the water and you want to remain safe until you get the all clear.

What do I do if I'm already driving and a flash flood happens?

Slow down and turn around. If you cannot turn around and flood waters are already rising around your vehicle, abandon your vehicle if safely and get to higher ground.

