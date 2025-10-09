Turning Point USA to host competing halftime show after NFL names Bad Bunny headliner

Turning Point USA announced plans for an “All American Halftime Show” to air during Super Bowl Sunday next February — a move that comes after the NFL announced Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the 2026 halftime headliner.

The conservative group announced the project Thursday on social media, teasing that performer and event details are still to come. “It’s true — Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the post read. “Performers and event details coming soon.”

While organizers haven’t revealed where the show will be held or who will perform, Turning Point described the program as a celebration of patriotism, faith, and family.

Bad Bunny’s selection for the NFL’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has sparked criticism among some Republican leaders and right-wing commentators. President Donald Trump called the decision “absolutely ridiculous,” while House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was “a terrible decision.”

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, addressed the criticism during his Saturday Night Live monologue last week, telling audiences he was proud to represent Latino artists on one of the world’s biggest stages. “It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us,” he said in Spanish. The rapper has previously criticized Trump immigration policies and said he skipped U.S. tour dates over concerns about ICE raids targeting fans.

