Turnip Truck to open Midtown location in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Turnip Truck will open another location in Midtown in 2023, going into Vanderbilt University's new graduate and professional student housing development.

Turnip Truck will create a 23,500-square-foot store that will occupy the South Tower’s ground level on Lyle and 20th Avenues. The store will have 80 parking spots.

“We’re thrilled to bring fresh, healthy food to the heart of Nashville on a grander scale than ever before,” said Turnip Truck founder and CEO John Dyke. “Our customers will find the local, natural and organic goods they enjoy at our other locations, in our largest store footprint.”

Store officials said the new location will offer 50% more food service at the Vandy spot, with a full-service grocery store, deli, juice bar, salad bar, hot bar and grab-and-go meal options

“We built Turnip Truck to enhance the health of our community, and we are eager to serve such a dynamic pocket of Nashville,” Dyke said. “Whether customers make the trip to this store from their homes above it, on their commutes, or from nearby neighborhoods, we want them to enjoy the welcoming, nourishing experience people expect from Turnip Truck.”