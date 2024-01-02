Tuwanda Coleman announces retirement from Talk of the Town after 41 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our very own Tuwanda Coleman has announced that after 41 years, she will be retiring from NewsChannel 5 and Talk of the Town.

Coleman joined the NC5 family in 1981 and has had a one-of-a-kind career, going from camera operator (where she was the first female studio camera operator) all the way to co-host of Talk of the Town and host of The Plus Side of Nashville and Taste of the Town!

When she's not gracing us on air, she has been a mentor to many throughout the community.

Her final day at NewsChannel 5 will be on January 12. Make sure you join us all next week as we celebrate her storied career!

From Tuwanda...

Happy New Year! 2024 will be a big year for me! I will celebrate a milestone birthday in July... I will celebrate my 41st-year anniversary at Newschannel5 NEXT week...and after a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to retire. I love my job! And I have had a wonderful career here at NewsChannel5, but it's time to step back and enjoy life without a deadline, an hour-long commute and high heel shoes. I look forward to spending more time with my husband, family and my dog, Ollie. My last day will be next Friday, January 12th...one day after my 41st anniversary! I'll share more of what this show, our guests and our viewers mean to me next week. #RetirementLife

Tuwanda will be on MorningLine on Wednesday as she discusses her career and retirement with Nick Beres.