TVA and Nashville Electric set to cut ribbon to EV charging stations coming to Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More people are driving electric vehicles and one of the major concerns they have is the amount of charging stations that are available.

Thursday morning Nashville Electric and the Tennessee Valley Authority will cut the ribbon to two stations in Madison, TN on Gallatin Pike North. It’s a part of an effort to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to metro Nashville.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has a goal is to have over 200,000 EVs on the road in the region by 2028.

The newly added stations in Madison will be the first of five planned sites in Metro Nashville. When it's all said and done, the TVA will add around 80 charging sites to the area. NES and the TVA say adding these stations will help EV drivers on major travel corridors to never be more than 25 miles from the nearest public fast chargers.

This comes in support of the National Electric Highway Coalition’s goal to place fast chargers every 50 miles along interstates and major highways across the country so people with EV's are able to travel longer distances.

Nashville Electric's President, Nashville's newly elected mayor Freddie O’Connell and other leaders will speak at Thursday morning's ribbon cutting about the next wave of transportation plans in Metro Nashville.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.