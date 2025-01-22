TVA asks customers to conserve electricity during extreme cold on Wednesday

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (WTVF) — In these bitter cold temperatures, power companies are expecting near-record demands for electricity across the Southwest United States.

Right here in the Volunteer state, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to lower their power consumption Wednesday morning.

TVA says they are not expecting emergency conditions, but conserving energy Wednesday morning from 6 to 10, can reduce potential strain on the power grid and save customers money.

They are recommending setting your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. Each degree you lower your thermostat can save you as much as 3 percent on your monthly energy bill.

They also ask people to postpone use of major appliances like your clothes dryer, dishwasher and stove or oven during these peak times.

Also, turn off non-essential small appliances and lights during peak times.

For commercial businesses, they recommend turning off any lights and office equipment, or place in sleep mode when not in use and turn off heating outside of business hours.

TVA is actively monitoring the weather conditions and says the power system remains stable. But if you are experiencing an outage, please check with your local electric provider.

