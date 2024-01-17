TVA asks customers to conserve power Wednesday due to high demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TVA is expecting the highest peak demand for electricity in TVA history early Wednesday morning. They're asking people to conserve electricity throughout the day, but specifically between 6-10 a.m.

Colder temperatures mean more people are turning to electrified heat sources, which pushes demand higher to what is referred to as a “peak.” A peak was reached in December 2022 which led to a strain on the power grid and rolling blackouts.

What can you do to help?



Set your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. You can save as much as 10% per year on heating and cooling by turning your thermostat down 7°–10°F for 8 hours a day in the fall and winter.

Ensure your window coverings on the sunny side of your house are open.

Unplug unused electronics

Unblock your air vents

Reduce your energy usage by turning off non-essential appliances and lights and refrain from using large appliances during the coldest part of the day.

Postpone use of hot water and adjust water heater’s temperature.

Weatherstrip doors and windows

Commercial Business: Turn off any lights and office equipment (or place in sleep mode) when not in use and turn off air-conditioning/heating outside of business hours.

