TVA breaks power demand record with Tennessee in the single-digits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Valley Authority shattered a new record on Wednesday for power demand across the state.
This morning's preliminary peak power demand was 34,526 megawatts at a system average temperature of 4 degrees. That sets an all-time TVA record.
"Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to drive up the demand for electricity," TVA said in a statement. "The TVA electric grid is stable, and our generating facilities are performing well.
The previous record was 33,482 megawatts in August 2007.
Temperatures will rise above freezing on Thursday afternoon.
