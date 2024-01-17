TVA breaks power demand record with Tennessee in the single-digits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Valley Authority shattered a new record on Wednesday for power demand across the state.

This morning's preliminary peak power demand was 34,526 megawatts at a system average temperature of 4 degrees. That sets an all-time TVA record.

"Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to drive up the demand for electricity," TVA said in a statement. "The TVA electric grid is stable, and our generating facilities are performing well.

The previous record was 33,482 megawatts in August 2007.

Temperatures will rise above freezing on Thursday afternoon.