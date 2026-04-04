TVA CEO Don Moul announces retirement effective July 1

The Tennessee Valley Authority said President and CEO Don Moul notified its Board of Directors on Friday of his plans to retire, effective July 1, 2026.

“The Board appreciates Don’s service to TVA, its employees and the people of the Tennessee Valley region. Under his leadership, TVA has had strong operational and financial performance delivering reliable, affordable, American energy that helps communities across our seven states prosper,” said Director Mitch Graves.

Moul has served as TVA’s president and CEO since April 2025. He previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing TVA’s power generation fleet and transmission system.