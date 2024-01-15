TVA projects highest demands on Tuesday, Wednesday with frigid temps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the temperatures continue to dip, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it expected its hugest demands for electricity will happen Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow has blanketed Middle Tennessee with inches varying from two to five inches, according to the Nashville Weather Service.

Player above: Watch Rhori talk to TVA ahead of the snow coming down.

"The reason that's important is because how much snow is covering the ground affects temperatures," TVA officials said on Monday morning. "If there is a lot of snow covering the ground, that snow reflects a lot of the sun's energy back up into space. The more snow on the ground, the colder temperatures are going to get, especially at night."

Our expert teams are working around the clock preparing for frigid temperatures, snow, and high power demand across our seven-state region. Hear from our meteorologist and short-term load forecaster, Nick Austin, about how we are preparing for whatever Mother Nature has in store.… pic.twitter.com/yJ7fVFSpit — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 15, 2024

TVA said in terms of peaks, the first will happen around sunrise. Energy authorities said the demand won't drop off as much if it continues to be cloudy. A second peak will happen in the early evening when people are coming back home from work and they're turning the lights on again and turning the heat up again.

Temperatures are not getting above freezing until at least Thursday afternoon with another snow system possible then.

"We also expect another shot of colder air along with a bit more snow around Friday, but that's heading into a weekend," TVA officials said. "Weekend loads are typically lower, so the power demand isn’t likely to be as high as in the middle of the week when there are a lot more people at work, schools and in factories."

How to help your energy bill

Seal up any leaks around windows and doors, so there's no air getting in or escaping.

Shut the blinds at night.

Replace air filters when they're supposed to be replaced.

When you leave the house, make sure you just bump the thermostat down three or four degrees in the winter just before leaving.