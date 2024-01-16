Twelve people are without a home after Goodlettsville apartment fire Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dozen people are displaced after a fire erupted at the Rivergate Meadows Apartments in Goodlettsville overnight.

Fire crews got the call around 7 p.m. Monday night. They worked the scene until 10:30 p.m. Five apartment units were extensively damaged and two more had minor damage.

Management put displaced residents in hotels for now. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Fire officials didn't name the cause of the fire, but be careful with space heaters and fireplaces in your home. Those are not the listed reason for this fire, but they are responsible for a lot of fires during the winter season.

Over 20,000 fires happen a year because of those type of devices and those fires claim the lives of 300 people annually.