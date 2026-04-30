Two arrested after early morning shooting in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVF) — Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting that prompted a police response in Franklin.

Officers responded around 3:09 a.m. on April 29 to a shots fired call at a home on Nashville Road. Detectives were called to the scene after evidence indicated a shooting had taken place.

Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived. Through the investigation, Iranyibutse Simon, 25, and Asdulwasah Abdulkader, 23, both of Bowling Green, were identified as suspects.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both individuals. Around 1:40 p.m., authorities were notified that both had been taken into custody by Bowling Green Police.

Both suspects face charges including first-degree wanton endangerment involving the discharge of a firearm and two counts of attempted murder, including domestic violence-related charges.

Franklin Police were assisted by Bowling Green Police Department and Kentucky State Police. The investigation remains ongoing.