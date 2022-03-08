Two arrested after multi-county police chase

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are in custody Monday night following a police that was spread across Davidson and Rutherford counties.

Metro Nashville Police were following a suspected stolen car with stolen tags when the chase moved into Rutherford County.

La Vergne Police joined in once the chase crossed the county line.

They say the driver of the car hit several cars during the pursuit and eventually flipped on Murfreesboro Road near the La Vergne public library.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The two people inside the car were taken into custody by La Vergne Police.