Two arrested after police find dead, neglected animals at Clarksville home

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 25, 2021
CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police officials arrested two people after they found dead and neglected animals at a home.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Plum Street to check on the animals' welfare on June 23.

Once there, they saw several dogs at the property. Officials say a search warrant was executed and officers found six dead animals at the home as well as 22 neglected dogs. They also found a felony amount of marijuana and marijuana edibles.

Animal Control agents helped officers gather up the living dogs so that they could then be treated by a veterinarian.

The homeowners, Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone were both charged with animal cruelty and narcotics violations and were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

