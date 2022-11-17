Two arrested for deadly Clarksville shooting on Pine Mountain Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young man was arrested Wednesday and a teen juvenile detained in connection to a deadly shooting on Pine Mountain Road in Clarksville this week.

Clarksville police say Emmanuel Allen, Jr., 19, was shot just before 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.

Allen was taken to Tennova Healthcare in a private vehicle while Clarksville police officers were headed to the scene of the reported shooting. He was taken to a Nashville hospital by a life-flight helicopter, but Allen later died due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

Clarksville resident William Jamal Brown, 18, has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide, say Clarksville police. An unidentified 15-year-old male has also been detained. More charges are pending in this case for each of the suspects.

The Clarksville Police Department said this shooting is not random because the "occupants of both vehicles were acquainted with one another."

One of the vehicles involved in this shooting was a blue Nissan Versa with a spare tire "donut" on the right rear side of the vehicle. Clarksville police detectives are asking for anyone in the immediate area of Pine Mountain Road to review their video security cameras on Nov. 15 around the time of the shooting to see if they captured any images of the blue Nissan sedan.

This is an active investigation and no additional details are available from Clarksville police at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or video of the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.