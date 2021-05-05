Two arrested in 2017 Clarksville murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were arrested in connection to a 2017 murder in Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Timothy Labrone Williams II and Matthew Kenneth Bryan on murder, kidnapping and burglary charges in the death of Christopher Lane.

Clarksville Police Department Timothy Labrone Williams II

Clarksville Police Department Matthew Kenneth Bryan

On Nov. 7, 2017, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Hundred Oaks Drive. Once there, they found Lane with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators found that there were four people inside of the house when two armed men entered the residence through an open back door. A fight broke out inside the home and multiple shots were fired, one of which hit Lane, according to police officials.

The armed men allegedly took some property from inside of the house and ran from the house before officers arrived.

Additional arrests are expected in this case. Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call the lead investigator, Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5172.

Matthew Bryan is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. Timothy Williams was arrested on April 22, 2021 in Spring, Texas by the US Marshals and extradited back to Clarksville Monday. Their charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted robbery.