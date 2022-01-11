Two arrested in 2021 storage facility burglary in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects involved in a storage facility robbery in Hendersonville last year are now arrested, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

In January 2021, HPD responded to a call about a burglary at Go Store It on Avondale Road.

The report was made after an employee found units with locks that had been cut. Camera footage from Go Store It captured the suspects and the vehicle used to escape the scene.

Hendersonville Polie Department Angela Brewer, Hendersonville arrest

On January 9, the vehicle's tags were spotted by a Hendersonville Flex Officer, identifying the subjects as 43-year-old Angela Brewer and 32-year-old David White.

Hendersonville Police Department David White, Hendersonville arrest

Investigators discovered that the suspects' tags had been removed from the vehicle used during the burglary. The suspects put the tags on a similar vehicle after the crime took place.

The vehicle containing stolen property from the storage facility was found later in Joelton, Tennessee.

Brewer and White were arrested and sent to Sumner County Jail for burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of vandalism under $1,000, one count of theft of property under $1,000, simple possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of burglary tools and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.