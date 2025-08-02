Two arrested in murder of 26-year-old entrepreneur shot while pursuing car thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is mourning the loss of a young entrepreneur who was shot and killed while trying to retrieve his stolen merchandise. Tyquan Jackson, 26, died Sunday after being shot the night before during a confrontation with alleged thieves.

Metro Nashville Police said Jackson was inside a Hermitage sports bar Saturday when someone alerted him that individuals were breaking into his SUV.

The family says the suspects took off with a backpack containing clothing and hats from Jackson’s self-designed merchandise line. Jackson pursued the suspects in his vehicle, but as he followed them onto the I-40 East entrance ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard, gunfire erupted. A bullet struck Jackson in the head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

“He’s very motivated, driven. He always was determined; whatever he puts his mind to, he’s going to do it,” said his mother, Kaneisha Jackson, who described Tyquan as her best friend and a young man full of ambition. “That’s the first person… that taught me love and for real what love feels like.”

Police announced Thursday the arrests of Jonathan Brewington and Hannah Crague in connection with Jackson’s murder. Both suspects allegedly admitted to being in the getaway vehicle during the fatal shooting.

Kaneisha Jackson believes more people were involved and is pleading for them to come forward.

“Please do the right thing. I’m asking and I’m begging now. Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” she said.

As the investigation continues, the Jackson family is preparing to honor Tyquan’s life. A balloon release is planned for Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Pembroke, across from the post office on Main Street. His funeral will be held next Friday.

Brewington and Crague are being held without bond.

As the family mourns, Kaneisha finds comfort knowing her son lived with kindness, stayed out of trouble, and loved with his whole heart.

The family will hold a balloon release Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Pembroke, across from the post office on Main Street. Tyquan's funeral is scheduled for next Friday.

This story was reported on-air and written by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.