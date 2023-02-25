Two arrested, missing teen recovered by Human Trafficking Unit

A missing teen is recovered and a man and woman are behind bars accused of trafficking the 17-year-old girl.

Tuesday, a State Trooper stopped the two for a routine traffic stop in Hickman County. A female juvenile was inside the vehicle, and after questioning the adults, the Human Trafficking Unit was called.

Agents confirmed the teen was the subject of an active missing child search in Knoxville. They say the adults are believed to have been trafficking her or commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to a Nashville facility for care and services and the man and woman were arrested and charged.

TBI News Release Both Chadwick Corley (DOB: 10/25/2001), of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock (DOB: 12/6/2003), of Ellisville, Mississippi, were booked into the Hickman County Jail on one count each of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts.

21-year-old Chad Corley of Memphis and 19-year-old Zoe Whitlock of Ellisville, Mississippi, were taken to Hickman County Jail on one count each of trafficking for commercial sex acts. Their bonds are set at $120,000 each.