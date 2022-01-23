Two arrested, one at large after a Riverchase Boulevard home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects were arrested and one is at large after a home invasion on Riverchase Boulevard that occurred early on January 22.

Metro Nashville police responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. after a female victim saw the suspects forcefully trying to enter her apartment through her ring doorbell security camera. Two other victims, one male and one female, were present during the incident. The male victim was held at gunpoint by the suspects as they entered the home. The woman went inside a bedroom to call 911, when the suspects found her and zip tied her. During this altercation, the male victim was pistol whipped and suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the victims said that the suspects began rummaging through the apartment until the officers arrived. The suspects then stole one of the resident's keys and fled to the garage. Officers knocked on the door when the garage opened and a Jeep Grand Cherokee exited, driving into the path of two of the officers. The officers were not hit by the fleeing suspect.

Two other officers followed the Jeep to 1225 Lischey Ave. where the suspects fled on foot. Police assisted by the K9 Unit were able to apprehend two of the three suspects. Four pistols and one long gun were recovered from the scene.

Metro Nashville Police Department Ralphael Turner

Ralphael Turner, 31-years-old, was the driver of the stolen Jeep. Turner was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated burglary, evading arrest, vandalism, and one count being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is currently being help on a $270,000 bond.

Metro Nashville Police Department Adarius Frazier

Adarius Frazier, 25-years-old, was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated burglary, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and vandalism. Frazier is being held on a $387,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the third suspect's identity or whereabouts can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 and will be eligible for a cash reward.