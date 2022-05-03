Two bodies found in capsized boat in Cumberland City

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two bodies have been discovered after a boat capsized near the Cumberland City Steam Plant.

The Stewart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Stewart County Fire and Rescue helped assist at the scene as well as EMS.

As the investigation takes place, this will be the jurisdiction of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency as well as the Cumberland City Chief of Police. No information on the identities of the bodies has been released at this time.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will update as more details are made available.