Two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65 kills 28-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65 Sunday evening has culminated in the death of 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera.

Rivera was the front seat passenger of an Oldsmobile Alero that suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on the I-65 overpass. It is unknown why the car crossed lanes.

The Alero hit a Hyundai Sonata head-on. Rivera had not been wearing her seatbelt.

Rivera was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment Sunday evening. She died Tuesday.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.