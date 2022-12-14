Watch Now
News

Actions

Two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65 kills 28-year-old woman

Dickerson Pike deadly crash
WTVF
Dickerson Pike deadly crash
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:39:20-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at I-65 Sunday evening has culminated in the death of 28-year-old Francheliz Seda Rivera.

Rivera was the front seat passenger of an Oldsmobile Alero that suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on the I-65 overpass. It is unknown why the car crossed lanes.

The Alero hit a Hyundai Sonata head-on. Rivera had not been wearing her seatbelt.

Rivera was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment Sunday evening. She died Tuesday.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap