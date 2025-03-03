Two charged after deadly jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in summer '24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have now been charged after a 10-year-old died in a jet ski incident last summer on Old Hickory Lake while the child attended a summer camp.

The crash left Jack Gear dead and a staffer critically injured. Both of the jet skis were registered and owned by the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America, according to the lawsuit filed by the parents in fall 2024. The family sued for $10 million.

A staffer at the camp at the Boxwell Reservation was driving Jack on the jet ski on Old Hickory Lake this summer when it struck by another jet ski.

A Wilson County grand jury has now charged Joshua Kennington and Savannah Remington with the same four counts: one count of vehicular homicide by reckless endangerment and three counts of violating the rules and regulations — which means failing to operate the jet ski at a safe speed to avoid a collision and stop at an appropriate distance.

The lawsuit said the jet ski Gear was riding was going at a high rate of speed.

The two are scheduled for a hearing on April 14.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.