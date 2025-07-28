Two children taken to the hospital following a house fire in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two children were taken to the hospital following a house fire at 2248 Arbor Pointe Way in Hermitage.

According to officials, upon arrival, crews found that the residence was on fire with flames going into the roof.

They were told by a mother that two children were still in the house on the second floor. After a quick interior search the children were found; however, they had encountered extreme heat and smoke and were transported by medic units to be check out further.

This remains an active scene.

