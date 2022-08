NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are in critical condition following a shooting on Antioch Pike.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Pike Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered that two adult victims were suffering from gunshot wounds.

No information about the cause of the shooting or identities of the victims is available at this time.

