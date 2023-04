NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were critically injured in an early morning shooting on Sunday in South Nashville.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Hill Avenue around 2:00 a.m.

The current status of the two adult victims is unknown at this time.

No information about the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

