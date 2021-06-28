Two-day vaccination event to be held at Woodlawn Elementary School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Health Department will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccine event at Woodlawn Elementary School from June 30 to July 1.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

And for those who can't make it to the event, the county health department will still administer the vaccine every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moore Magnet Elementary School. The Moore Magnet location will remain active until July 30.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment at Moore Magnet can visit do so by clicking here.