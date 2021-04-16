Two dead, 2 critical after high levels of carbon monoxide found inside Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said two people have died and two others were hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside a Nashville home.

Metro Police said they were called to a residence on Dickerson Pike Friday morning and found multiple people unresponsive.

Officers found a generator in the living room and called Hazmat crews to check for hazardous materials. They said high levels of carbon monoxide were found.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said although carbon monoxide was found, it's not yet clear if that's the cause of death. That will have to be determined by the Medical Examiner.

Metro police homicide detectives were also called to the scene.