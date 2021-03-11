Two dead, 3 hurt in overnight shootings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed and three were injured in separate shootings overnight in Nashville.

The first call came in around midnight Thursday along Alameda Street.

Police say 23-year-old Quiondre Charles Benson was visiting a female friend at her apartment when, according to the woman, an unknown man forced his way in, hit her in the face, shot Benson and ran away.

Benson died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The second shooting also happened around midnight. At least 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene along J.C. Napier Court.

Police said a man identified as 21-year-old Christopher D. Davis was found lying in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old, were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The teens have since been released from the hospital.

Investigators said the victims were in the parking lot talking with three other people when someone pulled out a handgun and began shooting, hitting Davis and the two others. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.