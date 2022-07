SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a car crash yesterday. The crash happened on Highway 431 near William Woodard Road.

Vicente Castro, 19, was driving north on Highway 431 when his BMW 330i was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tennesse Highway Patrol reports that the Tahoe was traveling south before it crossed the center line and hit the BMW.

Jana Kinslow, 27, was driving the Tahoe.

No further information is available at this time.