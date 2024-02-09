Watch Now
Two dead after shooting in a Nashville middle school parking lot

Posted at 9:56 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 22:57:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were killed in what police said was an "apparent targeted shooting" on Thursday outside of a Nashville middle school.

Police said the two arrived in a car at Meigs Magnet School, where there were no activities. The shooting happened at 7 p.m.

Detectives are working active leads.

