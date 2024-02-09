Two dead after shooting in a Nashville middle school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were killed in what police said was an "apparent targeted shooting" on Thursday outside of a Nashville middle school.

Police said the two arrived in a car at Meigs Magnet School, where there were no activities. The shooting happened at 7 p.m.

Detectives are working active leads.

This is all we know right now. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.