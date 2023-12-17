Two dead after single-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle car crash.

According to Metro Police, two unidentified individuals were driving in a 2007 Nissan Sentra traveling north on Nolensville Pike around 2:55 a.m.

The vehicle, registered in Cookeville, was moving a high rate of speed when it passed through the intersection at Polk Avenue and left the right side of the roadway before striking a utility pole.

The car rolled onto the roof and caught fire.

Officials believe the two individuals in the car were men, and both victims died at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office is assisting police to help identify the individuals.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.