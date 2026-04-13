Two dead after small plane crashes in field in New Market

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Jefferson County Monday afternoon, according to the New Market Fire Department.

Officials said Jefferson County E-911 received a call around 1:10 p.m. reporting a plane crash on Burchell Road in New Market.

Deputies, along with New Market Fire & Rescue, Jefferson County EMS and EMA, responded to the scene and found a small aircraft that had crashed into a field.

Firefighters confirmed that two people on board the plane were dead.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene and are waiting for officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.

No additional information has been released.