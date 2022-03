COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel5 has learned two people are dead and a person is in custody after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Coffee County.

The chase began after the driver of a car didn't pull over for a traffic stop.

The car crashed and burst into flames following a short chase near the 120 mile marker.

The driver of the car took off on foot, but was caught.

Two bodies were found inside of the charred vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.