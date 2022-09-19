Two dead in crash on I-40 in Dickson Co.

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed in a crash Sunday night on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 10:00p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 178, which is just east of I-840.

According to TDOT officials, a car crashed into the back of a flat bed tractor trailer.

All eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

TDOT HELP trucks are on the way to divert eastbound traffic onto I-840 to get around the crash.