Two dead in Murfreesboro Pike crash

NewsChannel 5, WTVF
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pineway Drive.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 14:08:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead following a crash that took place on Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday morning, according to Metro police.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash - at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pineway Drive - around 10 a.m.

A vehicle involved in the crash on Murfreesboro Pike and Pineway Drive.

Both lanes were closed for over two hours after the crash happened. At the time of writing, one lane has reopened as a tow truck works to clear the scene.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article with more information as it is made available.

