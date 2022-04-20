Two dead in Murfreesboro Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead following a crash that took place on Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday morning, according to Metro police.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash - at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Pineway Drive - around 10 a.m.
Both lanes were closed for over two hours after the crash happened. At the time of writing, one lane has reopened as a tow truck works to clear the scene.
