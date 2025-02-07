Two deaths confirmed as a result of Thursday's severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Morgan County Emergency Management agency has confirmed that there were two deaths as a result of Thursday's severe weather.
In Morgan County, there was a mother and daughter from the same household who died. There were also three other injuries reported.
The possible tornado event took place in the Deer Lodge and Sunbright areas of Morgan County.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
