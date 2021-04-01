Menu

Two displaced, cat killed in Clarksville apartment fire

Clarksville Fire Department
Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Clarksville.<br/>Photo: Clarksville Fire Department
Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 31, 2021
2021-03-31

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were displaced when a fire damaged their apartment in Clarksville Wednesday night.

Fire officials say smoke and flames were coming from the apartment on Ballygar Drive when firefighters arrived.

The building, which included five apartments, was evacuated, and firefighters got the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say two people live in the apartment where the fire started. The tenant reportedly returned home to smoke billowing out of the apartment when they opened the door.

No injuries were reported, but the family cat did not survive. The American Red Cross was called to help the pair, since they were displaced by the fire.

