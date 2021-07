NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two drivers, including a Metro Nashville police officer, were injured overnight in a crash in North Nashville.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 12th Ave North and Buchanan Street. Metro police said the officer’s squad car was rear-ended by another driver.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the other driver may have had a medical episode at the time of the crash.