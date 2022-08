CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both drivers were killed in a head-on collision in Hickman County on Monday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place just after 6:00 a.m. on State Route 50.

70-year-old James Nash was driving west on State Route 50 in a Ford F-150. 64-year-old Randy Bailey was driving east in a Ford van.

Both drivers were negotiating a curve in the road before the crash, when the Ford F-150 crossed the center line and hit the Ford van head-on.