Two EF1 tornadoes confirmed in Fentress County, National Weather Service says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes passed through Fentress County Sunday night.

The first tornado passed through Jamestown and Allardt at an approximate time after 4 p.m. It was an EF1 tornado with 110 mile per hour winds. The NWS said the tornado was 300 yards wide and 10.8 miles long.

The second tornado passed through Grimsley and Clarkrange at around 7:40 p.m. It was also an EF1 tornado, but tracked at only 90 mile per hour winds. It was significantly smaller, at 30 yards wide and 1.8 miles long.

There were no injuries from either tornado. According to surveyors, this data is all preliminary and tornado path lengths are expected to change as more data is collected.