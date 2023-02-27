Watch Now
Two eighth-grade students arrested after threats against Nashville Prep Middle School

Posted at 3:16 PM, Feb 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two eighth-grade students from Nashville Prep Middle School were arrested on Monday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police Department report that the students made a threat last Thursday, February 23, on social media against the school.

The 13-year-old students told police that they threatened a mass shooting on Instagram to get out of school on Friday.

Both students have been charged with a threat of mass violence at a school and a false report of an emergency.

No further information is available at this time.

